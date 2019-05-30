Infrastructure Bank to invest nearly $2-billion in GO’s Regional Express Rail program

The federal Infrastructure Bank is putting up as much as $2-billion for an upgrade to GO Transit across Southern Ontario.

The debt financing to help fund changes to GO Rail – electrifying the agency’s trains and increasing their frequency, aiming to turn the commuter service into an all-day transit option – becomes the federal contribution to the project, freeing up Ottawa to re-direct the $1.8-billion in monies it had previously promised.

The deal is one of few struck by the bank, which Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer has vowed to kill. Announced in 2016 by the federal government and formally created by royal assent in 2017, the bank did not get a CEO until last year.

Last August the bank announced a $1.3-billion investment in a transit project in Montreal. Thursday’s announcement is only the second by the bank, which has faced criticism for the speed of its decisions. The bank has countered that its due diligence takes a long time and that it has a 10-year plan to invest $5-billion in each of its three target areas, one of which is transit.

The changes to GO Transit were first floated by the former provincial government as part of a broader transportation strategy. Dubbed Regional Express Rail, the plan became the centerpiece of the Liberals’ approach, with a price-tag that climbed to $13.5-billion.

The current Progressive Conservative government under Premier Doug Ford has largely stuck with the plan, while re-branding it GO Expansion. The project requires new bridges, tunnels and great stretches of additional track and is not expected to be complete until sometime in the latter half of next decade.

The GO improvements have also subsumed most of the “Smart Track” transit plan that Toronto Mayor John Tory ran on in 2014. Originally envisioned as a standalone rail service, it now consists of six in-Toronto GO stations, paid for by the city, and a light-rail extension in the city’s west end.