Injuries reported after van hits people in north Toronto

Police say eight to 10 pedestrians have been struck by a van in north Toronto.
They say the extent of their injuries isn’t known.
Police say a white van hit the pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.
More to come.
