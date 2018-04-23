 Skip to main content

Injuries reported after van hits people in north Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Police say eight to 10 pedestrians have been struck by a van in north Toronto.

They say the extent of their injuries isn’t known.

Police say a white van hit the pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

More to come.

