Interim Toronto police chief says watchdog should have been notified of Dafonte Miller beating

Open this photo in gallery Interim Toronto police chief James Ramer, seen here at a press conference on Nov. 19, 2018, says the force should have notified the SIU about the beating of Dafonte Miller by an off-duty officer. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s interim police chief is apologizing for the force’s decision not to call in the province’s police watchdog after an off-duty officer assaulted a young Black man.

James Ramer says police didn’t notify the Special Investigations Unit about the beating of Dafonte Miller because Const. Michael Theriault was off-duty at the time of the incident.

In his first press conference as interim chief, Ramer said the force made the wrong decision and apologized.

Theriault was eventually convicted of assault in the beating of Miller in 2016.

Ramer says police will change their policy to explicitly state that the SIU must be notified when either on- or off-duty officers are involved in an incident that leads to a death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault

He says addressing anti-Black systemic racism will be one of his priorities in the interim leadership position.

