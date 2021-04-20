 Skip to main content
Toronto

Judge admits key video evidence in St. Michael’s College School sexual-assault case

Toronto
The Canadian Press
St. Michael's College School, in Toronto, on Nov. 15, 2018.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

A judge has ruled that a key piece of evidence at the trial of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is admissible.

A 22-second video of a sex assault that occurred in a football-team locker room at St. Michael’s College School has been shown in court.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Defence lawyer Geary Tomlinson had argued the video should be inadmissible because the Crown had not authenticated it.

Justice Manjusha Pawagi says the Crown has fulfilled its obligation to authenticate the video through six witnesses who described similar events on Nov. 7, 2018.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday because the accused teen is sick.

