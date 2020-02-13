 Skip to main content

Toronto

Keira Kagan, four-year-old found dead next to father in Ontario conservation area, to be remembered at funeral today

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The family of Keira Kagan, seen here in an undated photo, will say goodbye to the four-year-old at a funeral today.

The Canadian Press

A funeral is set to take place today for a four-year-old girl whose body was found next to her father’s at the base of an escarpment in southwestern Ontario.

Keira Kagan’s family says the funeral is open to anyone who wants to attend.

The girl and her father, Robin Brown, went missing Sunday afternoon after they went hiking in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont.

Police launched a massive search of the area during a snow and freezing rain storm.

Kagan’s mother and stepfather believe the deaths were a murder-suicide that took place in the middle of a lengthy custody battle.

Halton regional police say they are not investigating the deaths as homicides “at this point.”

