Labour ministry charges Toronto Catholic school teacher for allegedly failing to wear mask at work

The Ministry of Labour says a Catholic school teacher in Toronto has been charged after allegedly failing to wear a mandatory mask or personal protective equipment while at work.

The department says health inspectors stopped by St. Charles Catholic School on Friday, and didn’t issue any orders to the facility at large.

But it says the courts could impose a penalty of up to $1,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act on the teacher.

The ministry declined to comment on the case because the matter is before the court.

But Labour Minister Monte McNaughton told reporters that the case is “deeply concerning.”

The ministry says the teacher is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

