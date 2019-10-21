 Skip to main content

Toronto

Lawyer says Toronto officer who arrested, released Bruce McArthur will attend disciplinary hearing

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Paul Gauthier works at Toronto Police headquarters, in a February 2011, file photo.

CTV Toronto

The lawyer representing a Toronto police officer involved in the 2016 arrest and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur says his client will attend a disciplinary hearing once it’s scheduled.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier has yet to make his first appearance before a police tribunal due to an undisclosed illness, and a date for a hearing has not yet been set.

The tribunal heard Monday morning that a disclosure motion will be the next legal step, set to take place next month.

Gauthier is charged with insubordination and neglect of duty related to his handling of a complaint by a man who alleged McArthur tried to strangle him.

A notice of hearing released earlier this year alleges Gauthier did not record a video statement from the complainant or photograph his injuries within 72 hours, as required by the force’s policy on domestic violence investigations.

Lawyer Lawrence Gridin says Gauthier did nothing wrong, and his client will be at the hearing to face the accusations when the time comes.

McArthur pleaded guilty in January to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

He was arrested in January 2018 and an internal probe related to the case began shortly thereafter.

