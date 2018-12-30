Life-saving defibrillator stolen from bus terminal in Mississauga

A life-saving medical device was stolen from a bus terminal in Mississauga on Friday and police are looking for a male suspect.

The incident happened at the City Centre Transit Terminal.

Peel regional police say a male suspect approached the ticket booth and reported that someone in the parking lot was in cardiac arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man then removed the automated external defibrillator, or AED, from its cabinet and fled the scene.

He’s described as a white man, 25 years old, with a thin build, unshaven, and wearing a white beanie with red writing, a blue backpack, white shoes and a grey coat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.