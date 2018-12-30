 Skip to main content

Canada Life-saving defibrillator stolen from bus terminal in Mississauga

Life-saving defibrillator stolen from bus terminal in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA
The Canadian Press
A life-saving medical device was stolen from a bus terminal in Mississauga on Friday and police are looking for a male suspect.

The incident happened at the City Centre Transit Terminal.

Peel regional police say a male suspect approached the ticket booth and reported that someone in the parking lot was in cardiac arrest.

Police say the man then removed the automated external defibrillator, or AED, from its cabinet and fled the scene.

He’s described as a white man, 25 years old, with a thin build, unshaven, and wearing a white beanie with red writing, a blue backpack, white shoes and a grey coat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

