Man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter reportedly dies in hospital

A man accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter has reportedly died in hospital.

Roopesh Rajkumar died on Wednesday, according to media reports, after spending days in hospital with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His daughter, Riya Rajkumar, became the subject of an Amber Alert last Thursday night.

Shortly after the alert was sent out, police found her body inside her father’s home.

Rajkumar was charged with first-degree murder in Riya’s death.

The day Riya died – Valentine’s Day – was also her and her mother’s birthdays.