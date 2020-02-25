 Skip to main content

Toronto

Man accused of murder in hammer attack now facing added terror charge

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A man accused of killing a Toronto woman with a hammer has had his murder charge updated to include terrorism activity.

Toronto Police say the 30-year-old accused, Saad Akhtar, had turned himself in after the killing last Friday in northeast Toronto.

Police say the woman was walking along a main road when she was attacked by a hammer-wielding man and died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified as Hang-Kam Annie Chiu, 64.

Police initially charged Akhtar with first-degree murder, but he now faces a charge for first-degree murder involving terrorist activity.

A Toronto police spokeswoman says the updated charge came in partnership with the RCMP.

