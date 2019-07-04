 Skip to main content

Toronto Man arrested for alleged sexual assaults of three children at two churches, Toronto police say

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they’ve arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting three children at two churches.

Det. Const. Don Bai says William (Wil) Christopher Claveria faces 22 charges and police believe there may be more alleged victims.

Bai alleges Claveria preyed on young children at two Filipino churches in the city’s north end.

He is asking members of the Jesus Reigns Forever International Ministry and the Word And Life Christian Assembly to contact police if their children had interactions with Claveria.

Bai says Facebook contacted U.S. authorities about allegations a man was trading child pornography images and videos and the case eventually landed on his desk.

Claveria is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

