Police say an elderly man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly hitting several people with a vehicle in northeast Toronto, killing one.

Toronto police Det. Sgt Brandon Price says the crash was “an intentional act” involving people with a “familial relation.”

He says the specifics of the charges in the case, including whether it will be first- or second-degree murder, will be determined as the investigation progresses.

Police were called to the parking lot of an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday for what Price described as a “violent vehicle-related incident.”

Investigators initially said four people had been hit but Price says there were only three victims: two women, one of them elderly, and a man.

He says one of them – a woman in her 60s – died in hospital.

Police say the other two suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.