Man charged after series of alleged unprovoked assaults in Toronto: police

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a series of alleged violent, unprovoked assaults on women in downtown Toronto.

City police say five separate attacks took place over a four-day stretch starting on April 12.

In the first two incidents, police allege the man threw rocks at two women, hitting them in the back.

The next day, police allege he kicked a woman in the back of the head resulting in a concussion.

The last two attacks took place two days later when the man allegedly kicked one woman in the back and another in the chest minutes apart.

Police say the assaults, which all took place in daytime hours, were “random and unprovoked.”

A Toronto man is charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

