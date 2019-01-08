Man charged with first-degree murder in Toronto’s first homicide of 2019

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in Toronto’s first homicide of 2019.

Police say 34-year-old Leigh Ming was arrested Tuesday.

The charge stems from a fatal stabbing over the weekend.

Police say they were called to investigate the stabbing at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a man with serious injuries.

Investigators said paramedics tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Ian Dyer, 36, of Toronto.