Man charged with first-degree murder in Toronto’s first homicide of 2019

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in Toronto’s first homicide of 2019.
Police say 34-year-old Leigh Ming was arrested Tuesday.
The charge stems from a fatal stabbing over the weekend.
Police say they were called to investigate the stabbing at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a man with serious injuries.
Investigators said paramedics tried to save his life but he died at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Ian Dyer, 36, of Toronto.
