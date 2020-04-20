 Skip to main content
Man charged with second-degree murder in killing of Toronto dentist

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the killing of a dentist whose body was found inside a north Toronto home last week.

Police say Makoons Meawasige-Moore was arrested this morning and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Paul Morgan.

He is due to appear in court later today to face the charge.

Morgan, 79, was found dead last Tuesday morning after police responded to a report of a sudden death.

At the time, police said he showed obvious signs of trauma and could not immediately be identified.

Investigators released his name after an autopsy was completed.

