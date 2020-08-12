Man dead after vehicle hit by loose wheel on Highway 401 in Toronto

Provincial police in Toronto say a 24-year-old man is dead after his vehicle was hit by a loose wheel on Highway 401.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning when the wheel came off a trailer being towed by a westbound pickup truck.

They say the wheel entered the eastbound lanes and hit the 24-year-old man’s car.

Investigators say they’re speaking with the driver of the pickup truck.

They say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in a section of the Scarborough area could be closed until around 11 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to reach out to investigators.

