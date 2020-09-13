Man dies outside Toronto mosque after being stabbed in the neck

A man has died after being stabbed in the neck at a west-end Toronto mosque.

The city police’s homicide unit is investigating after officers responded to a call Saturday around 8:40 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene outside the International Muslim Organization of Toronto in Etobicoke.

Police say the suspect, described as a slim male wearing a black hoodie, fled on foot.

