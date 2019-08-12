Man faces eight firearm-related charges in connection with Toronto nightclub shooting

Police say they’ve charged a 30-year-old man in relation to a nightclub shooting in north Toronto that left four people with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police say they responded to gunshots fired around 2 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the District 45 club.

They say one of those shot suffered serious injuries while three others had non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting prompted Chief Mark Saunders to call the incident that occurred with about 100 others inside the club “disturbing” and “brazen.”

The nightclub incident came amid a string of recent shootings in the city that Saunders has said are largely gang related.

The 30-year-old Toronto man faces eight firearm-related charges, including using a firearm carelessly.

