Man faces impaired driving charges after two teens killed in east Toronto

A 40-year-old driver faces impairment charges after allegedly striking and killing two pedestrians in east Toronto.
Police say they received a report around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for three pedestrians struck by a car.
They allege a man was driving a Mazda at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control.
Police say the car mounted the sidewalk, struck a guardrail and hit the three pedestrians.
All three were taken to hospital, where two 19-year-old men were pronounced dead; the third man remains in serious condition.
Michael Johnson, of Pickering, Ont., faces multiple charges including operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.