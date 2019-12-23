 Skip to main content

Toronto

Man faces impaired driving charges after two teens killed in east Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A 40-year-old driver faces impairment charges after allegedly striking and killing two pedestrians in east Toronto.

Police say they received a report around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for three pedestrians struck by a car.

They allege a man was driving a Mazda at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control.

Police say the car mounted the sidewalk, struck a guardrail and hit the three pedestrians.

All three were taken to hospital, where two 19-year-old men were pronounced dead; the third man remains in serious condition.

Michael Johnson, of Pickering, Ont., faces multiple charges including operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired.

