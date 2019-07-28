 Skip to main content

Toronto Man in custody after four bodies found in Markham home

Patrick White
Police say one person is in custody after four bodies were found in a home north of Toronto on July 28, 2019.

Alanna Rizza/The Canadian Press

York Regional Police have one man in custody after the discovery of four bodies in a Markham, Ont., home.

Officers arrived at the home around 3 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of possible injured people inside.

Inside, police discovered four bodies on the upper floors of the two-storey, brick home. A 20-year-old man who met officers at the door was taken into custody. No charges have been laid.

As of Sunday evening, a police spokesman said further details remained murky.

“We have a coroner going through the scene right now,” Constable Andy Pattenden said. “So far, we have yet to receive the genders or ages of the deceased.”

The department’s Homicide Unit made a public appeal for information about the deaths. Several neighbours said they heard and saw nothing to suggest a disturbance at the home before police arrived.

