Man in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say

Toronto police say a man is in very serious condition after a shooting in the city’s west end.

Police first reported the incident just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

They say a man was found unresponsive and lying on the ground at the scene.

Investigators say officers helped as paramedics rushed the man to hospital.

They say officers were searching the area and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there were reports of a white car chasing a black car during the incident.

