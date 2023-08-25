Open this photo in gallery: Members of the Toronto Police Service gesture to a bullet hole in a restaurant window as they work the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto, on Aug. 24.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say one man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting.

Police say officers were called around 7:36 p.m. Thursday to the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue after multiple reports of gunshots.

Police say a suspect fled the scene and two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

They say a man died in hospital and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release a suspect description.

They say a gun was found at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating.