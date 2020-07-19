Man reportedly killed after explosion and house collapse in Toronto’s east end, police say

Police say one man is reported to have been killed after an explosion and house collapse in east-end Toronto today.

They say the house was under construction.

Emergency crews responded and found a critically injured man trapped in the debris.

Neighbours had been trying to get him out.

No word on the cause.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

