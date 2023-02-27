Ontario’s police watchdog says a man suffered serious injuries after he was shot by a Toronto police officer.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called around 8 a.m. Monday to a park in the city’s northwest for a report of a man with a knife who was walking a dog and threatening another man.

The SIU says officers pursued the man on foot in the park and to a nearby intersection.

It says one officer shot multiple rounds and hit the man, while two other officers fired their stun guns.

The watchdog says officers provided the man with medical care until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

The SIU, which is called in when police conduct could have resulted in serious injury or death, is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.