Man who builds tiny shelters for the homeless asks Toronto to drop legal actions

A carpenter who builds small shelters for Toronto’s homeless has asked the city to drop its court fight against him.
The city filed an application for an injunction on February 12 seeking an order to stop Khaleel Seivwright from making, fixing and relocating small wooden shelters on city-owned land.
Seivwright says the city should focus its resources on getting people housed rather than fight him in court.
He began making the structures last fall and has raised more than 200-thousand dollars to pay for building materials.
The city says the structures are a fire hazard.
A man died last week after a small wooden structure caught fire in a downtown Toronto homeless encampment.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.