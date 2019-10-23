 Skip to main content

Toronto

Man, woman face charges in alleged fraud targeting Polish-speaking seniors

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police west of Toronto say they’ve made arrests in an alleged fraud case that targeted Polish-speaking seniors.

Peel Regional Police say they began investigating as far back as May.

They say victims received a call from someone claiming to be a friend or relative from Poland, or a lawyer acting on a friend or relative’s behalf.

They allege the scammer then made demands for money, sometimes by citing an emergency situation such as a hospital stay or pending arrest.

Police say they have arrested two suspects from Mississauga.

A 54-year-old man faces five charges including defrauding the public and obstructing police, and a 48-year-old woman is charged with one count each of defrauding the public and possession of property obtained by crime.

