Margaret Wente resigns from senior fellow appointment at Toronto college

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The University of Toronto, St. George Campus is seen on July 27, 2013. Massey College, which is affiliated with the University of Toronto, says Margaret Wente resigned her post as a senior fellow and member of the Quadrangle Society.

Former Globe and Mail columnist Margaret Wente has resigned a contentious appointment with a Toronto college after facing fierce opposition from students and staff.

Massey College says Wente resigned her post as a senior fellow and member of the Quadrangle Society in a letter that called accusations against her “false and outrageous” and stating “that her record speaks for itself.”

Wente’s appointment had been under review late last week, with Massey College principal Nathalie Des Rosiers saying they had “new information” but she did not elaborate.

Controversy emerged days earlier when the school, affiliated with the University of Toronto, described Wente as one of 46 appointees “who demonstrate the ethical pursuit of the public good that we want to model for our junior fellowship.”

A petition signed by students, faculty, staff, alumni, and donors urged the college to rescind the post due to Wente’s history of inflammatory columns dealing with race and multiple accusations of plagiarism.

The governing board’s vice-chair, Craig Thorburn, says the college is committed “to engage in a fundamental rethink of the way in which the college community interacts and operates.”

The goal is “to eliminate any impediments to an environment that is completely free from anti-Black racism, anti-Indigenous racism, anti-gender identity views and discrimination of any kind,” he stated.

“Many efforts to address these matters have been underway at the college for many months, but will become the primary focus of the governing board in the months to come.”

The appointment also prompted U of T professor Alissa Trotz to resign from the nomination committee as she called into question “non-transparent mechanisms of selection.”

Last Friday, Des Rosiers said COVID-19 precautions disrupted the normal nomination process and might have made it more difficult for committee members to review candidates.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

