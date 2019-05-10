May festivals celebrate Toronto’s varied array of wildlife and green space

Open this photo in gallery The wood duck is one of North America’s most visually striking waterfowl. Tijana Martin

With a sloped arc of green feathers on its head, iridescent markings on its body and a distinct red eye, the wood duck is one of North America’s most visually striking waterfowl. In the late 19th century, it was also one of the most hunted, seen as a prize for its meat and plumage. The population of the wood duck suffered critically and the species was almost wiped out.

But through conservation efforts, the waterfowl was able to make a comeback.

“This duck, which in my opinion is the prettiest duck [in High Park], … [was] almost declared extinct,” Andres Jimenez said. “And now you have them at High Park.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Jimenez, the urban program co-ordinator at the conservation group Bird Studies Canada, is an organizer of this month’s Toronto Bird Celebration, two weeks of events from guided walks to workshops on bird identification that will give residents the chance to appreciate the variety of bird life in the city.

Mr. Jimenez came to Canada two years ago from Costa Rica, where he did conservation work with fishermen in the Osa Peninsula. He said going to places like High Park to study birds, such as the wood ducks and the species that spend winters in South America and fly north in the spring, allows him to connect with not only nature, but his home.

“If I come here and I see a Baltimore oriole, I might’ve seen that in my garden in Costa Rica," he said.

This spring marks the third year of the festival as well as the return of millions of birds as they migrate from their wintering grounds. From May 11-29, people can take to the city’s green spaces to learn about bird conservation efforts and get an intimate look at their “feathered neighbours,” Mr. Jimenez said. Despite being Canada’s largest urban centre, the city’s position at the intersection of two major migratory flyways (the Atlantic and the Mississippi) makes it a perfect rest stop for birds in the spring and fall.

About 50 million birds will pass through Toronto over the next few weeks as they fly north for their breeding season, some coming from as far as South America. Some species will use the city as a stopover before continuing on their journey to the northern reaches of Canada’s boreal forest, and some will stay to nest.

Open this photo in gallery A great horned owlet is perched on tree in High Park in Toronto on Thursday, April 18. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Justin Peter, president of the Toronto Ornithological Club, said people are often surprised to learn about the amount of tree coverage Toronto has, thanks in part to the Don and Humber valleys, making the city prime real estate for birds.

Tommy Thompson Park, east of the Toronto Islands, is one of the city’s bird hubs, according to bird experts. Mr. Peter called the park an “urban wilderness” in Toronto’s highly developed landscape. The man-made peninsula is home to a research station that works to protect bird life through monitoring and education. Researchers at the station regularly capture and tag birds during migrations to collect data on populations and conservation efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrea Chreston, project manager at Tommy Thompson Park, said the official migration season goes from April 1 to June 9, but the peak is in the middle two weeks of May (during the celebration) when birdwatchers will be able to see the largest variety of species.

Alongside being a great place to recharge for birds, Toronto’s location makes birdwatching accessible to everyone. “You don’t have to travel a long way to do it. It’s something that’s quite literally in your own backyard,” Ms. Chreston said.

Some birds that visit the city are quite athletic, such as the yellow warbler. Although tiny, the round, lemon-yellow critter routinely travels 10,000 kilometres over the course of a year, she said.

The park will hold several events during the celebration, including its Spring Bird Festival, where birdwatchers of all levels can learn about migration and maintaining the health of bird habitats in the city.

Toronto’s geographical location allows residents to experience bird life for recreational or educational purposes, Mr. Peter said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for everyone to find some sort of enjoyment out of it, whether you’re serious or more casual,” he said.

Mr. Jimenez echoed the sentiment, adding that he hopes the celebration will make people aware of the importance of the city’s green spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Resident’s] gardens, the ravines, High Park, all the green spaces, every single tree in the city matters for the birds that are [migrating] and will need a friendly habitat to support them."