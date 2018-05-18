Mayor John Tory says Toronto may be forced to open emergency centre for growing number of refugee claimants

Toronto Mayor John Tory says Ottawa and Queen’s Park have failed to heed his demands for millions of dollars and other help to deal with the surge of refugee claimants entering his city’s already strained homeless shelters.

If nothing changes within the next seven days, Mr. Tory warned, Toronto will have to shut down a city facility, such as a community centre, and turn it into a reception centre for refugee claimant families.

Three weeks after first publicly calling on both governments to address the issue, Mr. Tory told reporters on Friday that talks with the federal and provincial governments have yielded little, even as refugee claimants now make up more than 40 per cent of Toronto’s homeless shelter system, or 2,683 people.

Story continues below advertisement

“No city has been more supportive of our country’s important role in offering a new life to some of the world’s most vulnerable and persecuted people, than has Toronto,” Mr. Tory told a news conference at City Hall, flanked by city shelter officials and three city councillors. “But as I said three weeks ago, we cannot and should not be doing this alone.”

Mr. Tory said 334 new refugee claimants had arrived just since April 26, and an average of 10 now arrive every day. By November, the city predicts that half of its more than 6,500 emergency shelter spaces will be taken up by refugees at this pace. City officials have already helped some 1,720 refugee claimants find permanent housing, Mr. Tory said.

Open this photo in gallery An asylum seeker is confronted by an RCMP officer as he crosses the border into Canada. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The mayor has asked the federal and provincial governments to cover $64.5-million in added costs. He has also asked for federal or provincial staff to co-ordinate the immediate placing of refugee claimants outside of Toronto’s shelter system.

But despite a phone call Thursday night with federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, Mr. Tory said Ottawa has made no commitments to meet any of his demands. Mr. Tory did say he was pleased that provincial officials have outlined plans to open an emergency refugee reception centre outside of Toronto, as well as temporary housing site for them – but said that this help needs to come faster.

Mr. Tory would not reveal what community centres were earmarked for possible conversion into an emergency refugee centre, saying it would not be “constructive” to worry parents with children in programs in case setting up the emergency centre ends up not being necessary.

Spokesman for Mr. Hussen said federal officials are working with Queen’s Park and Toronto on a “triage system” for refugees and contingency plans for any “future fluctuations.” Liberal MP Adam Vaughan, the parliamentary secretary for housing and urban affairs, told reporters that any funding from Ottawa for the city has to flow through the province, which he said is working on a refugee plan that will be announced soon.

But he added that Ontario’s provincial election, now under way, may be “having a bit of an impact on their capacity to respond.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Tory made his original plea last month, just days after Quebec officials announced they would refuse to accept more refugee claimants into Montreal’s shelter network. Over the past year, many refugee claimants from Haiti have crossed into Quebec from the United States. But in recent months, an increasing number of Nigerians, with U.S. visas, have been crossing the U.S.-Canada border and entering Quebec before heading to Toronto.

Mr. Vaughan said the federal Immigration Minister had just returned from Nigeria, where he held talks with that country’s minister of foreign affairs as well U.S. consular officials to try to find ways to stem the flow of Nigerians who head to the U.S. and then come across the Canadian border.

Provincial officials did not respond to a request for comment before deadline. Last month, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne told reporters the province would work with city officials to see what could be done, including looking at more provincially owned buildings that could be turned into shelters. But she also called on Ottawa to do more.