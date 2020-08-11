Midtown Toronto residents set to protest new homeless shelters

Tensions are high in midtown Toronto as some residents want new homeless shelters moved while the city says the community must learn to live with their new neighbours.

A group of local residents are set to protest the shelters this weekend, saying they fear for their safety.

But those living in the shelters say they are being discriminated against.

Story continues below advertisement

Jen Reece lives in one of the shelters and says the vast majority of residents are good people.

But thousands have flocked to a Facebook group to complain about the shelters and want them moved.

The city says it’s not moving the shelters and is instead asking for compassion from the community.