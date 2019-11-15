 Skip to main content

Toronto

Mischief-related charges laid against Toronto man in cenotaph vandalism case

The Canadian Press

Graffiti was discovered on the cenotaph at Toronto's Old City Hall less than 24 hours after hundreds attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at the monument.

The Canadian Press

Toronto police have made an arrest in the vandalism of a monument to the city’s war dead.

Police say a 33-year-old Toronto man faces two mischief-related charges and was due in court Friday morning.

He’s accused of spray-painting the words “Ye broke faith with us” on the cenotaph at Old City Hall, an apparent reference to the famous war poem In Flanders Fields.

The graffiti was discovered Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after hundreds attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at the monument.

A police spokesman said at the time that it was disrespectful to both veterans and current members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that it was “disgusting” to see the monument vandalized.

