 Skip to main content

Mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Toronto a success, city says

John Chidley-Hill
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Paramedics prepare the Mobile COVID-19 TTC testing bus at a stop in Toronto on Dec. 9, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

A small fleet of mobile COVID-19 testing centres is helping Toronto communities track the spread of the virus.

Six decommissioned Toronto Transit Commission buses have been retrofitted by the City of Toronto to help serve neighbourhoods where getting to a testing centre can be difficult.

Kyle MacCallum, the superintendent of community paramedicine for Toronto Paramedic Services, said that the program is off to a good start in its first full week of operation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The test days that we did this week we were looking at around 100 per day,” said MacCallum, who said that during trial runs in the summer and fall there were up to 300 people tested.

“So far it’s been a success. We’ve been able to deploy these resources to areas that have had not great access to testing, places that don’t have that indoor space.”

The locations of the pop-up testing sites are posted on the city’s website, and are usually in the parking lots of community centres or hockey arenas.

Oakdale Community Centre, Driftwood Community Centre, East York Community Centre, and Angela James Arena are just four of the sites used in the past week.

“We bring the test centre to them as opposed to them having to go to the test centre,” said MacCallum.

Getting tested on the buses is a relatively quick process.

A public-health worker gathers a resident’s personal contact information – everything needed to get the test results back to them – in a step that MacCallum estimates takes about five minutes. Then it’s on to the nasal swab itself, which he said takes under a minute.MacCallum said that there are no plans to add to the fleet of mobile testing centres but, depending on how the next few months of the pandemic play out, that could change.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we all know, COVID-19 is an ever-changing environment, and there may be an additional need for more in the future,” said MacCallum.

Toronto public health reported 469 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies