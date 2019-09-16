More than 100 shell casings recovered from site of Mississauga shooting that killed teenage boy

Jonathan Davis had just left home, on his way to visit his father, but he decided he first wanted to change shoes so he headed back towards his apartment.

Moments later, the 17-year-old was dead, another shooting victim in the Toronto area, in an incident that also left five wounded and was prompted by a dispute over a rap video recorded outside Mr. Davis' building, police say.

The gun violence continued Monday with police firing at an SUV that was believed to be fleeing after a car was shot during the night in Brampton, west of Toronto.

It was early Saturday evening in the parkette next to a cluster of low apartment blocks on Darcel Avenue, in the Malton area of Mississauga.

The day had been sunny and families with children clustered around an ice cream truck in the green space at the back of the building. Then, shortly after 6 p.m., the gunmen arrived.

There were at least seven shooters, dressed in dark clothes, some with balaclavas hiding their faces, and they carried semi-automatic weapons, Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord said.

They unleashed a hail of gunfire. "It sounded like a fireworks factory went up in flames!" one witness later said on Twitter.

Chief McCord said police recovered more than 100 shell casings at the scene, some on the lawn, others embedded in the cars parked at the back of the building. "Over a hundred rounds is a lot of firepower being used in this complex."

Five people were wounded and taken to trauma centres – a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a woman in her 50s.

In addition, Mr. Davis had been struck in the head, according to a family friend, Selma Alincy.

Mr. Davis’ mother “found her son’s lifeless body on the ground outside of her complex," Ms. Alincy said in a GoFundMe fundraising drive to help the family.

"If he didn't turn back to go into the house, all of this wouldn't have happened. Jonathan was going to his dad house but wanted to change his shoes. When he turned around to go back towards his home on the main floor of the building, shots rang out."

Then, for the next hour, sirens rang and emergency-vehicle lights flashed in the darkening sky as police cruisers and ambulances converged onto Darcel Avenue, near Morning Star Drive.

Mr. Davis was an innocent bystander, Chief McCord told reporters.

The gunmen's target was a group of people who planned to shoot a rap video in the building's parkette. Investigators believe that the shooting was a retaliation for a video shot at the same spot and released earlier last week.

"They come in and open fire indiscriminately. They had no regards for any of the innocent people that were gathered here last night," Chief McCord said.

He said investigators had obtained "copious amounts" of video footage but asked any witnesses with videos to contact police. He added that so many vehicles had been struck by bullets that police had to make special arrangements to store the cars until forensic technicians could examine them.

Police also urged the driver of the ice cream truck to contact them.

It was a targeted ambush but it killed a young man who had nothing to do with the feud about the rap video. "He was not involved in this in any way," Chief McCord said.

The second of four children, Mr. Davis attended Lincoln Alexander Secondary School, was a responsible big brother to his two younger sisters and "wasn't the type to hang out outside," according to Ms. Alincy.

By Monday morning, Peel Regional Police was dealing with another incident, multiple shootings that led to the closure of several roads, including Highway 410, near Sandalwood Parkway.

A vehicle on Highway 410 had been shot up, around 2:30 a.m. Police found two people inside the vehicle, one dead from gunshots and another seriously wounded, Constable Heather Cannon said.

Officers who rushed to the scene tried to stop an Audi SUV from fleeing the scene, said Monica Hudon, a spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit said.

She said the officers used their squad car to block the Audi from going forward. The Audi then reversed and an officer fired several times at it. The SUV was later abandoned further south, near Checkeberry Crescent and Geddes Lane.

(The SIU is the agency that probes interactions between police and civilians that can result in injury or death.)

According to CP24, police are investigating whether the suspects later hijacked a Honda Pilot from an Uber driver.