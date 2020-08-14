More than 500 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Toronto strip club, health officials say

Public health officials are warning that as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week.

Toronto Public Health says a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus.

Authorities say the employee worked on the days of August 4, 5, 7, and 8.

Contact tracing has reportedly been completed for all individuals who provided their information to the strip club upon entry.

All of the individuals and their close contacts have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The agency says there is no reason to believe anyone who attended the strip club when the worker was not present would have been exposed to the virus.

