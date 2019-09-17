 Skip to main content

Toronto Music promoter sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Music promoter sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud

Tu Thanh Ha
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein sentenced Steven Nowack, seen here, to a nine-year jail term for running a 'large-scale, complex, sophisticated' fraud.

Toronto Police

Steven Nowack had rubbed shoulders with famous musicians and even a Nobel Prize laureate. He presented himself as an experienced foreign-currency trader. He even let investors watch him make purchases and sales on his mobile phone.

But he wasn’t registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. He wasn’t really trading live on his phone, but used demonstration accounts, which are intended to allow people to practice trading, and contain fake money. He was not raking in large sums, but used his investors’ money to pay his rent, credit-card bills and legal expenses.

Those facts were read in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday as Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein sentenced Mr. Nowack to a nine-year jail term for running a “large-scale, complex, sophisticated" fraud.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge said Mr. Nowack operated a Ponzi scheme, taking $15.7-million from his victims.

Among those he defrauded were his retired family doctor, who had treated him since he was a child. The court also heard that Mr. Nowack ensnared his former in-laws.

“Mr. Nowack says he has a gift for making money. He certainly has a gift, but his gift is an ability to deceive people,” the judge said.

A jury convicted Mr. Nowack in April on 12 counts of fraud more than $5,000.

The 56-year-old grew up in Toronto. He ran a restaurant and was a hedge-fund trader, then a music promoter, working with well-known performers. He had a chance meeting with retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and persuaded the Nobel Peace Prize laureate to attend the launch of a music-streaming service he said he was starting.

As early as 2009, Mr. Nowack sought investors, promising good returns from trading foreign currency in an account in New York. In fact, the account was in London, with the FXCM brokerage.

Open this photo in gallery

As early as 2009, Mr. Nowack sought investors, promising good returns from trading foreign currency in an account in New York.

Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press

Justice Goldstein said that, as part of his deception, Mr. Nowack sent bogus account statements to his victims and a forged e-mail purporting to be from FXCM. He later closed the FXCM account and opened one in Las Vegas. He also had an account in the Isle of Man. “Reputable professionals don’t open accounts in Las Vegas,” Justice Goldstein said.

Story continues below advertisement

One of his first victims was his former family physician, who was in his 80s, and lost his life savings at a time when his wife had Parkinson’s disease. Another doctor had to sell his house and postpone his retirement. One other victim was unable to help his children with their university tuition fees. Several said the fraud damaged their relationship with their relatives and spouses.

Justice Goldstein said fraud is not just a financial matter, but also an emotional crime – the perpetrator betrays people’s trust, and they are embarrassed and left doubting their judgment and intelligence.

By 2013, a number of investors had turned to civil court to recoup their money. Mr. Nowack still looked for other victims, and he talked a building contractor, David Weenen, into investing $100,000.

In an interview after the sentencing, Mr. Weenen recalled that he badgered Mr. Nowack for months to get his money back. Mr. Nowack gave him a bank draft, which a teller wouldn’t cash because it was forged.

Mr. Weenen went to Toronto police with the bogus bank draft and his e-mail correspondence with Mr. Nowack.

Two months later, police charged Mr. Nowack. After his arrest, he tried to persuade a man who had given him $5-million to invest not to co-operate with the investigation, the court heard.

Story continues below advertisement

The judicial proceedings were lengthy. After he was convicted, Mr. Nowack’s bail was revoked. He tried to apply for bail again, and complained that the behaviour of correctional officers was "only three or four steps removed from Auschwitz.”

Justice Goldstein denied him bail in June, calling the Auschwitz comparison “odious.”

Mr. Nowack presented a letter of support from Archbishop Tutu at his sentencing. But the judge was not impressed.

Prosecutor Renna Weinberg had asked for a 10-year-sentence. The defence suggested two years. With credit for his presentencing custody, Mr. Nowack will have eight years and four months left to serve.

In addition to imposing a $15.7-million fine in lieu of forfeiture, the judge also prohibited Mr. Nowack from handling third parties’ assets for life, citing his “exceptional ability to manipulate other people.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter