Muslim organization releases video of fatal stabbing outside Toronto mosque

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
People carry the casket during the funeral for Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, in Toronto, on Sept. 16, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A national Muslim organization has released security footage it says shows the killing of a 58-year-old volunteer outside a mosque in Toronto.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims posted a video on social media Thursday night that purportedly captures the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis on Sept. 12.

The grainy, 46-second security camera clip appears to show someone seated outside the International Muslim Organization, facing the building’s parking lot.

Someone else is seen walking behind the seated person, then approaching them from behind.

There’s a brief scuffle, then the seated person stands up and collapses to the ground as the other person runs away.

Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem has been charged with first-degree murder in Zafis' death, and the mosque has called on police to investigate the killing as a hate crime.

