My mother’s last song

One morning last summer as she lay dying, my mother began to sing.
Several weeks earlier, she had stopped eating and getting out of bed. Since then she had been sleeping for all but a few minutes of each day, stirring only when someone came to visit or one of her tender, efficient caregivers arrived. She would accept just an occasional sip of water.
The moments when she emerged from the mist were sweet but brief. She beamed when her granddaughter came into her room at a North Toronto retirement home to show off a shimmery prom dress. She gave each of her children loving smiles we will never forget, holding us in her warm gaze in a way she seldom had in her years of eclipse. A loyal newspaper reader to the end, she asked for her daily papers: the National Post and, of course, The Globe. She remembered an early boyfriend, named George. (“He was the best.”) She sang along faintly to The Rain in Spain from My Fair Lady, nailing the lyrics. Once, suddenly wide awake, she surprised me by asking for a glass of beer – and drinking it.
But she saved the biggest surprise for last. As I sat by her bedside that midsummer day, I heard her saying what I recognized as the lyrics to a song. The chorus went like this:
If I say I love you
I want you to know
It's not just because there's moonlight
Although, moonlight becomes you so
Naturally, I googled it. Bing Crosby recorded Moonlight Becomes You for a movie, Road to Morocco, in 1942. It’s a goofy farce, also starring Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour, that features a love-struck princess, a jealous sheikh and two American castaways. Moonlight Becomes You was a big hit for Crosby and has been recorded by many others since.
It made sense that my Mom knew it. She always had a crush on Bing. She liked music all her life and, even after moving into the retirement home, suffering from a dementia that robbed her of her old sparkle, she would sometimes get up from her seat during afternoon concerts in the lobby to do a little dance, a smile lighting her face.
But what did this song mean to her? We had never heard her sing it before. We had never even heard her mention it.
Yet, she sang the chorus over and over, as if in a trance. Once she sang it for three hours straight in the middle of the night. We had no idea why the song had come back to her, though she let slip that it had something to do with our late father.
We didn’t discover the answer till the day she died, a year ago Friday. That night we gathered at my sister’s place to share memories. My brother told everyone about the mystery song and played it on his phone. It was getting dark in my sister’s backyard and we went quiet to listen to the music. Suddenly, my aunt – my father’s sister – started singing along, dissolving in tears.
Of course we all turned to her. Did she know the story of the song? She did. She was just a teenager when her brother started dating this beauty from the Beach, their lakeside Toronto neighborhood. On the night he brought her home to his family for the first time, he sang her Moonlight Becomes You on the veranda. My aunt heard it floating through the open window.
Moonlight becomes you, it goes with your hair
You certainly know the right thing to wear
Moonlight becomes you, I'm thrilled at the sight
And I could get so romantic tonight
You're all dressed up to go dreaming
Now don't tell me I'm wrong
And what a night to go dreaming
Mind if I tag along
It seems that she didn’t. They were married for 54 years.
Though Mom never spoke of it, that moment stayed with her for seven decades. It went so deep that it welled up from her mind even in her final days, perhaps consoling her as she neared the end. Hearing the story behind the song, we felt we had been touched by magic. It was as if we had been let in on some secret, a window to her hidden heart.
Night had fallen when we left my sister’s house. A full moon hung in the sky, bathing the street in its glow, just as Mom bathed all of us in hers.