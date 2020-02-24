 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

New case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto, health officials say

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, takes part in a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, in a Jan. 27, 2020, file photo.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Ontario’s newest case of the novel coronavirus has now been confirmed as positive, though health officials say her illness is mild.

The woman in her 20s recently returned from China and had an intermittent cough that had been improving.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, says the case is a “low positive” and initially came back as borderline, or inconclusive.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s medical officer of health says the woman had been in China since late last year, had travelled to Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – before it was quarantined, then went elsewhere in the country before returning to Canada on Feb. 21.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says the woman is doing quite well so she is at home in self-isolation until two tests at least 24 hours apart show she has no more virus in her system.

This is Ontario’s fourth case of the virus known as COVID-19 and Canada’s 10th case.

An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked in Yokohama, Japan, saw 47 Canadians infected.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies