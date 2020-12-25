No injuries reported following large explosion at Hamilton steel plant

Thick dark smoke poured into the sky over Hamilton on Christmas morning after loud explosions at one of the city’s steel plants.

The incident at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant – which was characterized by a company spokeswoman as “a slag pit eruption” – happened shortly after 11 a.m. She did not provide further details about what could have caused it, saying more information was to come.

There were no injuries reported.

A statement from the steel manufacturing firm said that the incident “occurred at the No. 4 Blast Furnace” and caused “a significant air emission.”

That emission, a billowing brown tower of smoke, drifted southeast toward the Hamilton area of Stoney Creek, according to witnesses. Dofasco said that the provincial Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks had been alerted.

“Both ArcelorMittal and Hamilton Fire attended,” the company said in a statement. “Hamilton Fire has now left. The site is secure.”

An initial report from the local fire department suggested the explosion had been at the nearby Stelco plant, but the union president at United Steelworkers local 1005 confirmed that there had been no incident there.