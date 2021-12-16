Officials say no children were injured in an explosion at a daycare in east-end Toronto on Thursday.

Toronto Fire Services says “a few adults suffered minor injuries” but otherwise everyone is OK.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop says the “dozens” of children who would have been in the daycare building were in a nearby building at the time of the blast.

Police say they were called about the explosion at about 1:40 p.m., and there were reports that the area smelled like gas.

They say parents were contacted to pick up their kids.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will investigate what caused the explosion.

