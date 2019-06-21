No sign Danforth shooter was radicalized, police say

The gunman in last summer’s Danforth Avenue mass shooting had no ties to radical, terrorist or hate groups, Toronto police said Friday in releasing an investigation report that pointed instead at his long history of mental health issues.

“We may never know the answer to why,” Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters.

The shooter, Faisal Hussain, 29, killed two people when he opened fire along the city's Greektown neighbourhood the night of July 22, before he turned his gun on himself when confronted by officers in a police squad car.

His mental health issues had first been reported two decades before the shooting.

“It’s very clear mental health played a critical role,” Chief Saunders said.

He did not have a criminal record but his record at the Toronto District School Board showed a history of troubles starting in 1998, the chief said.

He said Mr. Hussain was referred to the TDSB social work department six times in a decade. On three occasions, police took him to hospital, including following a 2010 incident of self-harm at school, Chief Saunders said.

Mr. Hussain was assessed as having a medium to high risk of violence. He was sent to a mental-health professional but didn’t follow his treatment, and his last appointment was in 2014.

Four days before the shooting, he was arrested for stealing ice cream but no charges were filed.

The police said the handgun Mr. Hussain used, a Smith & Wesson M&P 40, was a stolen firearm. It had initially been legally imported to a Saskatchewan gun shop. Police do not know how it ended up in Mr. Hussain’s possession.

A search of his home yielded several firearm magazines, ammunition and drugs such as heroin and MDA. Police also found a DVD with conspiracies about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"It's very clear mental health played a critical role," Chief Saunders said, adding that investigators could not corroborate theories that Mr. Hussain was radicalized.

Mr. Hussain's possible ties to extremist groups have been raised by people such as Conservative Senator Linda Frum.

Speaking in Parliament in May, she alluded to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

“Minister Goodale was also quick to say that the individual who committed the atrocious Danforth mass shooting in July 2018 was not linked to terrorism, even if ISIS had claimed responsibility. We have since learned things were not quite so clear,” Senator Frum said.

“The individual had, in fact, resided in Afghanistan and Pakistan and had suspicious online activities. How can we be sure that Minister Goodale is not trying once again to hide the true motives of the people involved?”

Homicide Detective Sergeant Terry Browne said police have not been able to find more details about Mr. Hussain's travels.

“Just because people travel abroad doesn’t mean anything there’s anything nefarious about it," he told reporters Friday.