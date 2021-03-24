 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Non-certified instructors leading Ontario classes more than last year

Caroline AlphonsoEducation Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A grade six class room at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The number of non-certified instructors supervising classrooms in the country’s largest school board more than doubled in February compared with last year, as administrators struggled to fill the gaps left by a pandemic-fuelled increase in teacher absenteeism.

A handful of school boards in Ontario have gone as far as temporarily closing schools and moving students to remote learning because of a supply-teacher shortage.

At the Toronto District School Board, 534 emergency replacement instructors led classrooms last month, up from 204 at the same time last year. Ryan Bird, the board’s spokesman, said the figure represents a small percentage of the overall pool of supply teachers, but it also shows the strain on the public education system.

Story continues below advertisement

Certified teachers have graduated with a degree in education and received a certificate from their provincial regulatory body. In exceptional circumstances, boards can ask people to temporarily fill in because of a shortage of substitute teachers.

School boards say that in some cases, principals, vice-principals and even lunchroom supervisors have stepped in to manage classrooms and cover teachers who are ill or have been asked to self-isolate because they are deemed by public health to have been in close contact with a positive case.

Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce acknowledged in a press conference on Monday that principals and other staff have been asked to step in when a board could not find a supply teacher. He described it as a “challenge.”

Mr. Lecce said the government has made provisions for some students nearing the end of their studies to work as supply teachers. He has also asked the teachers’ unions to once again suspend the 50-day limit that retired teachers can work while collecting their pensions, so retirees can fill in for absences.

Those steps have not been enough, school boards say. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board closed one of its schools on Monday after 16 staff members were considered high-risk contacts and required to stay home to self-isolate.

“Like other school boards, the OCDSB is facing a severe shortage of replacement staff. Given the inability to find enough replacement staff on short notice, we had to close the school to in-person learning [on Monday],” spokesman Darcy Knoll said.

Similarly, a school in Hamilton is closed this week after two staff members and nine students tested positive. Shawn McKillop, a spokesman for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, said more than half of the staff were considered close contacts, because they either provide supervision duty or teach a particular subject to several classes at the school.

Story continues below advertisement

The board decided to move all students to remote learning, he said, because calling in supply teachers “in this quantity would have really been a challenge” given the need to fill absences in other schools as well.

The issue of keeping schools open in light of COVID-19 case numbers and the number of staff in self-isolation has been pushed to the forefront in the Peel region, one of the hardest-hit areas of the country. At a meeting last week, both the public and Catholic school boards requested public health move their students and staff to online learning until mid-April. Another meeting with the local public-health unit was scheduled for this week.

At the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, students at 12 schools are learning remotely because so many staff are required to self-isolate. Spokesman Bruce Campbell said tightened health and safety requirements that came into place last month mean not only are classes dismissed when there’s a positive case, but also staff who may have had limited contact with the class. This could include principals, vice-principals and support staff.

He said teacher absences, self-isolation precautions and challenges in finding supply teachers “has placed immense pressure on our ability to provide safe supervision and to maintain delivery of in-person education in some schools.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies