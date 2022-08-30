The Delight Restaurant and BBQ, in Markham, Ont., on Aug. 29.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

An intensive care physician at a Toronto hospital says a notice has been circulating among the region’s ICU community after several diners became seriously ill following meals at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.

Dr. Michael Warner says on Twitter that the notice has been shared among those who work at ICUs in the Greater Toronto Area.

York Region Public Health says it has launched an investigation into reports of what happened at Delight Restaurant & BBQ and closed the restaurant.

The health unit said in a Monday night release that officials haven’t been able to confirm the number of people hospitalized or the potential cause of the severe illness.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant on Saturday or Sunday – including those who had dine-in, takeout, delivery and leftovers – and is feeling unwell is being advised to seek medical attention.

The health unit says the restaurant is co-operating with the investigation.

