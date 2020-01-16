 Skip to main content

Toronto

One child hurt, man charged after attack on kindergarten north of Toronto

East Gwillimbury, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Police north of Toronto say they’ve arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly attacked kindergarten children at school and seriously injured one of them.

York Regional Police say they responded to an incident around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary School in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden says the accused left a nearby home and hopped a fence into a playground where kindergarten children were on recess.

Police allege he swung a curtain rod at the children, striking one of them before school staff and a Good Samaritan intervened, disarmed him and ushered the children inside school.

They say paramedics took the five-year-old student to hospital with a serious injury.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and common nuisance endangering life.

