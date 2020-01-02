One dead, another seriously injured after New Year’s Day shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say their homicide unit is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Police say officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say one of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital early Thursday, while the other is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they’re looking for a dark-coloured small sedan.

A suspect description is not yet available.

Officers want to speak to anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.