One dead, four injured in shooting in West Toronto

One man is dead and three others were wounded in a shooting in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.

Local police had initially said there were five victims in the shooting, which happened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Insp. Mike Williams says the deceased is a 28-year-old man.

He says another man is in life-threatening condition, while the remaining two have injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

He says the victims were in two vehicles -- one of which is riddled with bullet holes.

Williams says they’re searching for at least one suspect, who they say was in another vehicle at the time shots were fired.

