One person is dead after an altercation in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto police were called to a banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Ave. West for reports of gunfire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Multiple shots were heard, and when officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds they believed to be related to the incident.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where they died of their injuries.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Homicide Unit.