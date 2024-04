One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police say officers responded to the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street at 2:36 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

They say three people were shot outside an establishment.

Police say one person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Two other people were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect fled the area in a dark vehicle.