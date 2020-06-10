One dead, two injured in separate shootings in Toronto: police

Toronto police say two shootings on Tuesday night left one man dead and two others injured.

Police say the first incident took place in the city’s East York borough at around 8 p.m.

They say a man found at the scene was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also investigating a second incident where two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at hospital.

Investigators say they’re unsure if the injuries are connected to an incident where multiple gunshots were heard and shell casings were found in the city’s north end.

They say there were reports of people fleeing the area in both shootings.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.