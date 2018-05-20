 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

One man dead, another injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end: police

One man dead, another injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end: police

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say one teenager is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto’s east end.

Emergency crews responded to the incident early Sunday morning in Scarborough, where they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital, while a 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The deceased has been identified by police as Mohammed Gharda of Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

They say it’s Toronto’s 30th homicide of 2018.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.